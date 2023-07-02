Turi distributes sewing machines among women

Peshawar - Federal Minister for Manpower and Overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Hussain Turi, distributed sewing machines to deserving destitute women in the tribal district of Kurram, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

A ceremony was organized at Governor Cottage in Parachinar for this purpose. The event was attended by District Social Welfare Officer Musharraf Hussain, Secretary to the Minister Jalal Hussain Bangash, Hashmat Hussain Bangash, PPP activist and Village Chairman Said Asghar, and Secretary Information PPP of Kurram district, Tanvir Hussain.

During his address at the ceremony, the federal minister emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting women’s rights and outlined plans for their education and empowerment. He announced the establishment of stitching centres in various localities of the district and stated that the distribution of sewing machines to women in Lower and Central Kurram would commence soon.