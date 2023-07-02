Urgent Withdrawal

A new report by the US State Department heavily criticised the 2021 evacuation of the US from Afghanistan. It confirmed the pre-existing sentiment of the withdrawal being bungled, and leading to serious consequences for the viability and security of the country. There is a reason why the Taliban-led country has descended into chaos due to a crippling humanitarian crisis, suppression of women’s rights and severe economic downfall; the withdrawal was rushed, ill-thought out and haphazard at best.

The report places blame particularly on the Trump and Biden administration, and subtly condemned the actions of Secretary of State Antony Blinken without naming him specifically. When detailing the conditions for the withdrawal, it was stated that there was insufficient senior-level consideration of the worst-case scenario when pulling out of Afghanistan. There was no crisis-management team or task force that was responsible for overseeing the withdrawal either. All in all, it seems as though it was a rushed decision which was taken without considering the repercussions or understanding the magnitude of the decision that was being taken.

In the two years since, the Afghan economy has crumbled to the point that it is completely incapable of supporting the majority of the population. There are threats of civil disorder, as well as that of a famine. Women’s rights have also been a central focus for the Taliban, and they have been slowly clamping down on their freedoms and liberties. Most Afghans live in extreme poverty, and are looking for a way to escape the persecution which they fear will never end because there is little to no international support or intervention.

The US has been quick to criticise the Afghan Taliban and all the actions it has been taking in the country, but it has done little to improve the situation despite having induced the crisis in one way or another. The State Department report itself has confirmed the role the US has played in all this, clearly highlighting that the onus now lies with the US to lead a diplomatic and international solution to the Afghanistan crisis. It must rethink its decision to hold back the country’s assets and instead redirect its attention on how it can provide aid to those very people whose lives have been made much worse ever since the withdrawal and the collapse of the US-backed regime.