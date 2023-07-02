West Indies out of World Cup qualification race as Scotland prevail

HARARE-Two-time champions West Indies have failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time ever following their shocking defeat against Scotland in the Cricket World Cup (CWC) Qualifier.

Put into bat first, the West Indian batting lineup faltered and could only pile a meagre total of 181 on the scoreboard before bundling out in the 44th over. West Indies got off to a dismal start to their innings as the side lost wickets at an alarming rate right from the start and was soon reduced to 81/6 in the 21st over.

Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd attempted to anchor their side’s batting charge by putting on a gutsy partnership for the seventh wicket. Both Holder and Shepherd appeared to have settled down and were ticking the scoreboard relatively easier until both perished in the span of just three deliveries.

Their 77-run partnership ended with Safyaan Sharif taking a blinder off Mark Watt’s bowling to remove Shepherd, who scored 36 off 43 deliveries, hitting five boundaries. Following a much-needed breakthrough, Chris Greaves put Scotland in complete command when he trapped Jason Holder in his legs on the first delivery of the 38th over, forcing West Indies to slip to 158/8.

Holder top-scored for the West Indies with a cautious 45 from 79 balls with the help of three boundaries and a six. Chris Sole and Greaves then concluded a dominant display of bowling from Scotland by claiming the remaining two wickets – Kevin Sinclair (10) and Alzarri Joseph (6) respectively. Brandon McMullen led the bowling attack for Scotland with 3/32, followed by two each from Sole, Watt and Greaves.

In response, Scotland comfortably chased down the total for the loss of just three wickets and 39 balls to spare, thanks to brilliant half-centuries by Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen. Scotland had the worst possible start to the pursuit as they lost their opener, Christopher McBride, on the very first delivery of the innings. Wicketkeeper batter Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen, however, soon anchored the run chase and raised 125 runs for the second wicket until Shepherd removed the latter in the 30th over. McMullen scored 69 off 106 deliveries, smashing six boundaries and a six.

Cross, on the other hand, stood his ground firm and carried his bat all the way through to drive Scotland to a famous victory. He played a match-winning 74-run knock from 107 deliveries and hit seven boundaries. For West Indies, Akeal Hosein, Shepherd and Holder could pick up a wicket.