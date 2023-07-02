WSSCA concludes 3-day cleanliness drive

ABBOTTA BAD - Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Saturday wrapped up a successful three-day special cleanliness drive on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. A total of 478 tons of waste and debris were efficiently collected and properly disposed of in designated locations during Eid-ul-Azha operations.

Maintaining their commitment to upholding previous traditions, the district Abbottabad administration executed a comprehensive plan coupled with the best practices to ensure the city’s swift and thorough cleaning. The campaign got outstanding cooperation from local residents and stakeholders, leading to a cleaner and more welcoming environment for all.

The administration expresses deep gratitude to the entire population and stakeholders for their support. A fleet of 34 vehicles, comprising both small and large units, actively participated in the cleanliness operations. As a result, a staggering 478 tons of waste were meticulously collected and disposed of in designated locations.

Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rizwan Yousaf highlighted the collaborative efforts that made the successful completion of the citywide cleanliness campaign possible.