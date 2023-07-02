Sunday, July 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

WSSCA concludes 3-day cleanliness drive

APP
July 02, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTA BAD   -   Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Saturday wrapped up a successful three-day special cleanliness drive on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. A total of 478 tons of waste and debris were efficiently collected and properly disposed of in designated locations during Eid-ul-Azha operations.

Maintaining their commitment to upholding previous traditions, the district Abbottabad administration executed a comprehensive plan coupled with the best practices to ensure the city’s swift and thorough cleaning. The campaign got outstanding cooperation from local residents and stakeholders, leading to a cleaner and more welcoming environment for all.

The administration expresses deep gratitude to the entire population and stakeholders for their support. A fleet of 34 vehicles, comprising both small and large units, actively participated in the cleanliness operations. As a result, a staggering 478 tons of waste were meticulously collected and disposed of in designated locations.

Mainly hot, humid weather expected most parts of country

Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rizwan Yousaf highlighted the collaborative efforts that made the successful completion of the citywide cleanliness campaign possible.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688009660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023