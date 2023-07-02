Zardari directs urgent restoration of power as Larkana faces fifth day of outage

LARKANA-Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari directed the provincial energy minister to supervise the power restoration work himself as the power outage continues for the fifth day in Larkana City, Sindh.

According to the details, former President Asif Zardari took notice of the non-supply of electricity in Larkana and instructed the Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh to supervise the restoration of electricity himself. On the instructions of Asif Zardari, Imtiaz Sheikh Garhi reached the Garhi Yasin area of Sindh, the CEO Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) has summoned the staffers and canceled their leave.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that the former president instructed to take whatever help is needed from the WAPDA on obtained immediately and the power supply should be restored till evening. Meanwhile, in a poignant visit to Baloo Ja Quba, Nawabshah, the former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, Friday paid a heartfelt homage to his late parents. Accompanied by his family members and close associates, ex-President Zardari made a significant stop at the graves of his father, Hakim Ali Khan Zardari and his beloved mother, Majda Zardari. During the visit, President Asif Ali Zardari offered prayers and recited Fatiha, seeking blessings for the souls of his departed parents. He laid down beautifully adorned floral wreaths as a symbol of his enduring love and respect for them. This somber yet deeply meaningful tribute served as a reminder of the profound bond shared between the late parents and their distinguished son, the former President.

Among those accompanying Asif Ali Zardari were his daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, whose presence underscored the family’s unity and togetherness during this solemn occasion. Other notable attendees included Mahmood Chaudhry, Dr. Ezra Pechuho, Dr. Fazlullah Pechuho, Fauzia Zardari, and Ashiq Hussain Zardari, who joined the former President in paying their respects and offering condolences. The visit to the family gravesite not only allowed President Zardari to honor his parents’ memory but also offered a moment of reflection and introspection. The presence of his loved ones further exemplified the importance of family bonds and the strength derived from their collective support during challenging times.