Tuesday, July 02, 2024
27 meters cut off for gas theft

APP
July 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -    Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has severed another 27 connections, during its on going crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, imposing Rs 1.8 million fines. According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Gujranwala, the regional teams disconnected 5 connections on illegal use of gas and imposed fine of Rs 0.9 million against gas pilferers. In Multan and Bahawalpur, 8 connections were cut off while in Sheikhupura and Faisalabad, 4 connections were disconnected while in Mardan the company disconnected 10 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 1.2 million have been booked against gas theft cases.

