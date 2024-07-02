782nd Urs arrangements of Baba Farid reviewed

PAKPATTAN - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat to review security arrangements and law & order on Muharramul Haram and Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masud Ganj Shakar. RPO Sahiwal Mahboobul Rashid and Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed reviewed Urs arrangements of Baba Farid here on Monday. During the meeting, the DPO Pakpattan briefed about arrangements and also directed to use all resources to ensure foolproof security. He said that the security plan for Muharram had been completed by the police as more than 3,000 personnel would perform duties. The DPO said more than 1400 officers and officials, including one DPO, one SP, four DSPs, 13 inspectors, 37 sub-inspectors, 100 ASIs, 113 head constables, 1115 constables, and 50 lady constables would perform duties on Muharram processions and gatherings across the district. However, more than 1600 police officers and officials one DPO, a SP, six DSPs, 19 inspectors, 67 sub-inspectors, 80 ASIs, 132 head constables, 780 constables, 60 lady constables, 300 patrolling officials besides traffic police officers would perform duty on Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin, whereas more than 179 civil defense personnel would also be included, he maintained. The DPO directed to ensure best security arrangements for pilgrims coming from all over the country on the occasion of annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan. He said the employees posted on security should perform their duty with dedication and directed to take preemptive measures keeping in view the convenience of women and elderly pilgrims. “The security arrangements of Urs of Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar as well as Ashura should be kept in mind and foolproof arrangements should be made as per the SOPs issued for Majalis and mourning processions,” he directed. He further instructed that CCTV monitoring and aerial surveillance of sensitive Majalis and processions should be ensured and supervisory officers should ensure a close coordination with scholars, peace committees, civil society and personalities of all schools of thoughts so that no untoward situation could spoil the environment of peace. Later, DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat visited the route Lorry Ada Pakpattan to Darbar Baba Fariduddin and checked the control room at Darbar Baba Farid. The DPO Pakpattan also visited the VIP route and checked all the points of the route and briefed about the points.