Ahead of SCO summit, Xi bats for multipolar world

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Beijing opposes "hegemonism, the policy of force and bloc confrontation," and advocates for the multipolar world.

"In the face of unprecedented, epochal and historical changes, the Chinese side is ready, together with the Kazakh side, to create new opportunities in times of crisis and open up new prospects," Xi said in the article China and Kazakhstan -- A common desire for new horizons, the text of which was published by Kazinform news agency.

The Chinese leader noted that he expects his visit to "multiply the good tradition of centuries-old friendship and comprehensive cooperation" with Kazakhstan, as well as to outline new plans for further development of bilateral ties in the interests of bringing the Chinese-Kazakh "eternal comprehensive strategic partnership to a new height."

Xi highlighted that apart from the state visit to Kazakhstan, he will also take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will take place in Astana on July 3-4.

The Chinese president praised Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the SCO, noting that both countries have similar positions on international and regional affairs, advocate the implementation of the concept of common, integrated, joint, and sustainable security, strive to achieve world peace, global development, and a just world order.

The 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO member states will be held on July 4 at the Palace of Independence in Astana, it is expected to be attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and heads of several international organizations.

The SCO was founded on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai. Initially, it consisted of six countries -- Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

In 2017, India and Pakistan joined the bloc, and in 2023 -- Iran. Belarus is expected to complete the process of joining the organization soon.