Ambassador Asim inaugurates Pakistan Pavillion in Paris

PARIS - Pakistan ambassador to France, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad inaugurated Pakistan Pavillion in Texworld Evolution Paris, France which will continue till July 3. Pakistan Pavillion is showcasing attractive textile products of 12 exhibitors from Pakistan enthusiastic to work with international customers. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Embassy’s Trade & Investment Section aim to project country’s prowess in textile world & open new vistas of growth and development by facilitating B2B contacts with potential clientèle.