ANP calls for fresh general elections

Peshawar - Awami National Party (ANP) demanded fresh general elections in the country here on Monday.

It may be mentioned here that a similar demand has been raised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl the other day.

Speaking at a presser in the party secretariat Bacha Khan Markaz, ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that elections should be conducted under an independent Election Commission since the results of the February 8 general elections had been rejected by various political parties.

Mian Iftikhar announced the postponement of the planned protest rally in Malakand division against the proposed Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, citing clarifications from the federal government and the army that no major military offensive would occur in the province.

Mian Iftikhar was also accompanied by the party’s provincial general secretary Hussain Shah Yusufzai at the press conference. He reiterated the ANP’s stance against the interference of military and spy agencies in government affairs, elections, and other democratic processes, demanding an end to such practices.

He criticised the hurried announcement of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam by the Apex Committee, which he said created the impression of a new military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other areas.

He said the ANP had called for a peaceful protest named “Amn Pasoon” in Malakand division on July 5 against the potential military operation but postponed it following assurances from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Inter-Services Public Relations.

He said the ANP opposed the military operation from the beginning, as the common people had suffered from both military operations and peace agreements with terrorists in the past.

“We have a history of striving for peace and opposing terrorism on our soil. We have resisted militants on all platforms. We will no longer allow a new military operation without Parliament’s approval and consensus from all stakeholders,” Mian Iftikhar said.

He said they still believed strict action should be taken against terrorists and extremists without distinguishing between “good” or “bad” terrorists.

“The crackdown should start in Punjab, where religious extremists and terrorist groups have their bases and leadership,” he said.

Mian Iftikhar stated that he was not biased against any province, region, or group but highlighted that the existence of terrorist groups had been identified by the Interior Ministry and was reflected in the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism and extremism.

The ANP leader accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of having a dual policy on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, noting that while PTI MNAs raised concerns in the National Assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur did not object to the operation during the Apex Committee meeting.

Mian Iftikhar also criticised the current fiscal year’s budget and claimed that it had been prepared under the International Monetary Fund’s directives. “It has made life difficult for the public and imposed new taxes.”