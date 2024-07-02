Anti-polio campaign launched in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to young children on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Ejaz Ahmed, District Officer Dr. Ehsan Ghani, Coordinator World Health Organization, and other concerned officers were also present.

The campaign kicks off today and will run for seven days in five districts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, and Bahawalpur. In Rawalpindi and Lahore, it will last for seven days, while in the other districts, it will last for five days. The anti-polio campaign will continue from 1st to 7th July 2024, targeting the immunization of 906,000 children under 5 years of age in Rawalpindi district.

For the campaign, 192 UCMOs and 677 area in-charges will be appointed in Rawalpindi district. Additionally, 2,834 mobile teams will be formed, and 269 fixed points and 125 transit points have been marked for the campaign. On the first day, a target of 150,000 children in Rawalpindi district was set.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi highlighted that a foreign virus has been identified in Punjab, posing a danger to children. He emphasized that the anti-polio campaign is organized periodically to stop the local growth of the virus. Engineer Aamir Khattak urged parents to cooperate with polio workers to secure the future of their children.

He directed efforts to cover refusal and non-attended cases on the same day. He stated that the dream of a polio-free Pakistan is about to come true, but every citizen must fulfill their social responsibility in this regard. People are requested to vaccinate their children against polio and encourage others to do the same.

1,400 cops deployed to protect polio teams

APP ads: A total of 1,400 police officers have been assigned to safeguard polio teams during the ongoing anti-polio campaign, as announced by a police spokesman on Monday. These officers are collaborating with 677 polio teams to ensure their security throughout the campaign. Senior officers are overseeing and providing guidance to the police personnel involved.

SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar highlighted the priority given to securing the polio teams, mentioning that patrols are actively monitoring their respective areas.

He reiterated the Rawalpindi Police’s full commitment to utilizing all available resources to safeguard citizens’ lives and property.