Barrister Saif decries pitfalls of 'IMF-dictated budget'

A day after the dawn of the new fiscal year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Ali Saif on Tuesday lashed out at the government by stating that effects of the new budget have started affecting the masses badly.

In a volatile reaction to the hike in petroleum prices, Barrister Ali Saif deplored that the government has dropped petrol bomb on the very first day of fiscal year 2024-25.

He stressed that hike in petroleum prices was a confirmation of Maryam Nawaz's earlier statement when she had said that if prices of petrol and electricity were suddenly raised it meant that the prime minister of that country was a 'thief'.

"Sky-high prices of petrol and electricity are taking a huge toll on the lives of people. This is just the beginning of the IMF-dictated budget as things will inevitably spiral out of control soon", he bemoaned.