Tuesday, July 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Barrister Saif decries pitfalls of 'IMF-dictated budget'

Barrister Saif decries pitfalls of 'IMF-dictated budget'
Web Desk
4:31 PM | July 02, 2024
National

A day after the dawn of the new fiscal year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Ali Saif on Tuesday lashed out at the government by stating that effects of the new budget have started affecting the masses badly.

In a volatile reaction to the hike in petroleum prices, Barrister Ali Saif deplored that the government has dropped petrol bomb on the very first day of fiscal year 2024-25.

He stressed that hike in petroleum prices was a confirmation of Maryam Nawaz's earlier statement when she had said that if prices of petrol and electricity were suddenly raised it meant that the prime minister of that country was a 'thief'.

"Sky-high prices of petrol and electricity are taking a huge toll on the lives of people. This is just the beginning of the IMF-dictated budget as things will inevitably spiral out of control soon", he bemoaned.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1719890356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024