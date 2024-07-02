Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Bilawal grieved over death of four policemen in accident

Our Staff Reporter
July 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of four policemen in an accident to a police mobile in Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

He said, “I am saddened to hear the news of the death of four policemen in the accident in Ghoshpur.” He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen. He asked the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure prevention of such accidents.

