British Council recognizes head teachers with leadership awards

ISLAMABAD - The British Council hosted the School Leadership Excellence Awards in Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar to recognize the achievements of 423 outstanding head teachers in Federal, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for enhancing leadership empowerment, promoting good governance, inclusive leadership, and driving instructional excellence in their schools.

The events were attended by the Minister of Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Faisal Khan Tarakai; Director General, Federal Directorate of Education, Mr. Tanwir Ahmed; Education Secretary South Punjab, Dr. Ubaid Ullah; Director General Education, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Mr. Mahesh Ahuja; along with the British Council team. James Hampson, Country Director of the British Council in Pakistan, said: “Our Schools Connect Leadership programme for head teachers is specially designed to improve school governance and enhance quality, access, engagement, and learning. Our focus is on building the capacity of head teachers so that they can play an efficient and effective role in creating a more inclusive and enabling environment for quality education in Pakistan. Congratulations to all the head teachers who participated in the training and earned the School Leadership Excellence Award.” Faisal Khan Tarakai stated, “Our collaboration with the British Council has empowered some of our school heads with the skills needed to lead their schools towards excellence. This partnership underscores the importance of international connections in enriching our educational landscape, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.” Completing their professional development journeys around the national school head teacher Standard, leading and managing teaching and learning (instructional leadership), school leaders have shown real results in their schools and the communities they serve. Some have gone on to create schoolbased projects on sensitive topics like mainstreaming transgender students, sparking interest and conversations among the community of head teachers and the wider community. The partnership between the British Council and Federal and provincial governments has enriched the educational landscape, inclusive leadership practices, and inspired school heads to lead educational reform. Despite many challenges, 131 head teachers from all seven Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated, with 84% female head teachers. Head teachers developed instructional leadership knowledge and skills through school-based projects, resulting in 39 award winners from Merged Districts.