Bullet-riddled body of man found at DHA bungalow in Karachi

KARACHI - A bullet-riddled body of a man has been found in a bungalow in Phase-IV of Khyaban Badar, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi on Monday.

According to SHO Darakhshan Irfan Asif, the body of the deceased, who has been identified as Asif Latif son of Muhammad Latif, has been shifted to South City Hospital. Quoting the man who works as a guard at the bungalow, the SHO has said that Asif shot himself dead while he was sitting on the lawn of his bungalow. “I was offering Isha prayer between 9:15pm and 9:30pm when I heard the gunshot,” the guard told the police. The SHO said that the deceased had two daughters and a son, and was a transporter.