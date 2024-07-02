Business friendly policies boosting investors’ trust: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the business friendly policies of the incumbent government had stabilized the country’s economy and restored confidence of the foreign investors.

He said that Pakistan was moving on the right path towards economic stability, while steps were taken to provide relief to the public in the current fiscal budget.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of leading businessmen that called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The delegation included Shahzad Saleem, Zaid Bashir, Mussadiq Zulqarnain and Sheharyar Chishti.

The members of the delegation praised the prime minister for the economic turnaround and provision of a conducive environment for the businesses and investment activities.

They also apprised the prime minister of the appreciation of fiscal budget by the business community and expressed the confidence that it would cause positive impacts upon the business activities in the country.

JAHANGIR TAREEN CALLS ON PM; LAUDS PEOPLE-FRIENDLY BUDGET

Meanwhile, renowned businessman and member of Economic Advisory Council Jahangir Khan Tareen on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Tareen, who was accompanied by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leader Aon Chaudhry, appreciated the prime minister for presenting a pro-business and people-friendly budget, despite tough financial conditions.

He also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz for putting the national economy on a positive trajectory.

Meanwhile, the PM praised the Police and Frontier Constabulary personnel for foiling a terror attempt in Takhta Baig, Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He paid tribute to police officer Ijaz and FC officer Shehzad, who sacrificed their lives fighting terrorists for the sake of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the martyrs’ elevation in Jannah and for patience and strength for their families to bear this irreparable loss.

Prime Minister stated that the armed forces, police, and law enforcement agencies have made countless sacrifices to achieve peace in Pakistan.

He said the Pakistani nation is proud of its brave heroes and their families and stands united to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.