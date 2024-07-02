CM Murad orders security for Muharram congregations, processions

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a joint meeting with administration and religious scholars finalised arrangements for majalis and processions of Muharram- ul-Haram.

There would be no load-shedding from Muharram 1 to 12 for which he issued directives to the KE, HESCO and SEPCO. The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Zia Lanjar, Riaz Shah Shirazi, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Imran Yakoob, secretaries of different departments, Asadullah of Water Borad, Haris Siddiqui of KE, representatives of Solid Waste Management, Ulema-e-kram — Allama Syed Razi Naqvi, Molana Mohamad Hussain and others.

Murad addressing the Ulema said that his province has the honour of being above the religious and sectarian considerations where people live together peacefully. “I am sure this practice of mutual respect would strengthen further,” he said. In consultation with Ulema-e-kram (religious scholars) directed the Sindh IGP to provide necessary security to the majalis and Moharram processions all over Sindh. “I want you (IGP) to consult with the Shia Ulema and prepare the security plan accordingly,” he said.

The Ulema pointed out that most of the roads and the drain in the city were better but even then, drainage systems in the streets, particularly where majalis were scheduled to be held. At this, the CM directed the water board to ensure the repair of the drainage system in the city. The KMC would repair its roads, if necessary. He also directed the water board to provide water to the masajid and majalis.

Shah directed Solid Waste Management to further focus on the sweeping and cleanliness of roads and streets for majalis and Moharram processions.

The Ulema pointed out load shedding in their areas in the city and requested the CM to direct K-Electric not to resort to load shedding during the holy month of Muharram, particularly from Muharram 1 to 12. At this, the CM directed KE representatives to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the masajid, and majalis. The chief minister directed the administration all over Sindh to cooperate with the organisers of the majalis in renewing their permits. He directed Minister Local Govt Saeed Ghani to visit Imambargah/masajid so that their issues could be resolved.

The CM directed Minister P&D and Energy Nasir Shah to talk to KE, HESCO and SEPCO not to resort to load-shedding from Muharram 1 to 12. On the directives of the CM, Minister P&D Nasir Shah would convene a meeting of the power distribution companies, administration and Ulema in his office. He told the Ulema that he was available for redressal of their grievances, if any.

SINDH CM ORDERS FOOLPROOF SECURITY FOR DAWOODI BOHRA JAMAAT LEADER

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the administration and the city police to ensure foolproof security and other arrangements on the arrival and stay of the Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin during the month of Moharram. He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting he specially convened to review the arrangements for Presidential guest, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin here at CM House on Monday. Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat representative Kumail Yunus and other concerned officers were present.

The CM said that Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin was visiting Karachi on the invitation of the President of Pakistan Asif Zardari during the holy month of Moharram. He added that the necessary arrangements, including repair of roads, and streetlights, if any, in the areas of his stay may be carried out alongwith necessary security measures. Shah directed the commissioner Karachi and IGP to personally hold meetings with the Bohra Community representatives and take decisions in consultation with them.