Country can only be run through politics, says Rana Sana

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) said that the country can only be run through politics and political parties.

Addressing a seminar on Tuesday, urged the people to dispel the impression that politics is a negative word.

“When a person faces injustice or inequality, we say that politics is being done with him,” Rana Sana said.

“We all should be clear in it that this country can only be run through politics,” said the veteran politician.

He added that we should move forward in form of a movement and there is a dire need to bring change in ourselves.

The provincial sports come in the ambit of Inter-Provincial Coordination ministry and it needs drastic changes, he added.

“Athlete Arshad Nadeem achieved success without any support and it was his personal struggle that made him a star,” he said.