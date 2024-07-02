Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Country can only be run through politics, says Rana Sana

Web Desk
7:36 PM | July 02, 2024
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Rana Sanaullah said that the country can only be run through politics and political parties.

Addressing a seminar on Tuesday, Rana Sanaullah urged the people to dispel the impression that politics is a negative word.

“When a person faces injustice or inequality, we say that politics is being done with him,” Rana Sana said.

“We all should be clear in it that this country can only be run through politics,” said the veteran politician.

He added that we should move forward in form of a movement and there is a dire need to bring change in ourselves.

The provincial sports come in the ambit of Inter-Provincial Coordination ministry and it needs drastic changes, he added.

Shehryar Sultan appointed NHA chairman

“Athlete Arshad Nadeem achieved success without any support and it was his personal struggle that made him a star,” he said.

