Court issues non-bailable warrants of KP CM, others

ISLAMABAD - Aanti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has warned to declare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other suspects as absconder if they fail to appear before the court in a case of taking out a PTI rally in 2022.

The court, headed by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, on Monday also rejected exemption from attendance application of Gandapur and Haider Bin Masood and issued non-bailable arrest warrants in a case registered with the Industrial Area police, Islamabad on October 21, 2022.

The KP CM’s application for exemption from attendance was rejected because no affidavit was attached to support his plea that he’s not in the city and no details were provided in this regard. Meanwhile, the application of Haider bin Masood was also rejected as he didn’t mention the nature of his illness in the application. The non-bailable arrest warrants of sitting MNA of PML-N, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Umar Tanveer Butt, and Raja Majid Hussain were also issued because of their non-appearance at the hearing on Monday. The court ordered all the accused to appear in court on July 8. Amir Kiyani, Faisal Javeed, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Wasiq Qayyum and Zulfiqar Ahmed appeared at the court on Monday along with Advocates Amna Ali and Ansar Kiyani.

In another FIR 143 registered on 21-10-2022 with the Sangjani Police, ATC-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra ordered Superintendent Adyala Jail to submit a detailed report on the production of former prime minister Imran Khan from the jail. The judge said in the order if the detailed report is not submitted to the court, the law will take its course. Co-accused Ali Nawaz Awan, Tanveer Hussain, Nasir Gujjar, Malik Sajid Mahmood, Bahadur, Amir Masood, Jamshed Mehboob, and Asad Faruk in Sangjani FIR were present in the court during the hearing. Later, the hearing was adjourned till July 8.