DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan on Monday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shahpur. He reviewed the cleanliness, staff attendance and stock of medicines and visited the emergency ward and various departments of the hospital. The DC inquired about the facilities being provided to the patients at the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Mohammad Zohaib Shafi also accompanied him. The DC directed to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the patients and said that the doctors, paramedical staff and other staff should ensure their attendance. He said any kind of negligence in providing free medicines along with best treatment, diagnosis to the patients would not be tolerated. The district administration is always striving to provide best and timely medical facilities to people, he added.

RELIGIOUS MOOT TODAY

The Central Naat Council will organise an Ittehad Bain-ul- Muslimeen Conference on July 2 at a local hotel. In the conference, scholars of all schools of thought would participate and in their speeches they would talk about the unity of the Muslim Ummah. The purpose of this annual conference is to ensure peace and order during Muharram.

RESCUE 1122 SARGODHA PERFORMANCE REPORT

Sargodha Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 is string day and night to provide quality service to the people of Sargodha.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah expressed these views while releasing a report for June. He said the service had helped 5,794 people. Giving the details, he said that Rescue 1122 had dealt with 1103 road traffic accident, 4465 medical emergencies, 114 crimes, 6 drownings in the canal, 2 building collapses, 554 miscellaneous and 117 of injuries. He said that rescuers had not only saved precious human lives but also secured property worth lakhs of rupees. Apart from this, first aid was provided to 2,140 people on the spot.