Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz qualifies for 2nd round at Wimbledon

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.



The World No. 3 Spanish player beat Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal in straight sets of 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, 6-2 to progress in the major tennis competition in London.

The Italian top seed in men's singles, Jannik Sinner, won against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann with sets of 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to play against his compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

In women's singles, Maria Sakkari, the Greek ninth seed, made a strong start at Wimbledon as she beat her US opponent McCartney Kessler with sets of 6-3, 6-1 in a first-round match.

American Coco Gauff, the world No. 2 in women's singles, booked her place in the second round with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win over her compatriot Caroline Dolehide.

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships, which started Monday, will conclude on July 14.