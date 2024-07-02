Discover the allure of Soon Valley: A hidden gem in Punjab

Nestled in the heart of Khushab District, the Soon Valley, or Soon Sakesar, is a picturesque region that offers an unforgettable experience for nature enthusiasts and adventurers alike. Stretching from the village of Padhrar to the majestic peak of Sakesar, which towers at 5010 feet above sea level, this valley is a testament to the unspoiled beauty of Pakistan’s landscape. Spanning 35 miles in length and 9 miles in average width, the Soon Valley is renowned for its scenic vistas and unique geological features. It encompasses a 300-square-mile area of lush greenery, serene lakes, and rolling hills, making it a prime destination for tourists seeking tranquility and natural beauty. The charm of Soon Valley lies in its diverse attractions. From the shimmering lakes of Uchhali, Khabeki, and Jhalar to the historic towns of Chitta, Sabhral, and Nowshera, the valley offers something for everyone. The gardens of Kanhatti and Sodhi, along with the resorts of Da’ep and Sakesar, provide perfect retreats for those looking to unwind in nature’s lap. The valley is a haven for bird watchers, especially during the winter months when it becomes a sanctuary for a variety of migratory birds. The rolling green hills surrounding the valley create a mesmerizing landscape that is both peaceful and invigorating. Recognizing the immense potential of Soon Valley as a tourist hotspot, the Punjab Government and District Administration Khushab have undertaken significant efforts to enhance its appeal to both local and international tourists. Improved road networks and transportation facilities have been established to ensure easy access to the valley. This includes better connectivity to major cities and the installation of signboards for visitor guidance. The construction of modern rest houses, camping sites, and picnic areas has been prioritized to provide comfortable accommodations for tourists. Enhanced safety measures and tourist information centers have also been set up to assist visitors. Efforts are being made to preserve the natural beauty and biodiversity of Soon Valley. This includes the implementation of sustainable tourism practices and the protection of local wildlife habitats. Comprehensive marketing campaigns need to be launched to highlight the unique attractions of Soon Valley. These campaigns should aim to showcase the valley’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and recreational opportunities to a global audience. Maryam Nawaz, as the Chief Minister, Punjab envisions a transformative approach to promote tourism in the province. On her direction, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khushab has made remarkable strides in preserving the scenic beauty of Soon Valley through a wellcoordinated effort with the Tourism Department. Recognizing the valley’s unique landscape and ecological importance, the DC has spearheaded various initiatives aimed at environmental conservation and sustainable tourism development. These efforts are designed not only to protect the natural habitat but also to enhance the area’s appeal to both local and international tourists. One of the key strategies implemented involves the regulation of tourist activities to minimize environmental impact. The role of former Secretary Tourism, Raja Jehangir Anwar is highly commendable, who in collaboration with the District Administration, has introduced strict guidelines for waste management, ensuring that the valley remains pristine and free from pollution. Regular clean-up drives and awareness campaigns have been planned to educate visitors and local residents about the importance of maintaining the area’s natural beauty. Additionally, eco-friendly facilities such as construction of biodegradable toilets and designated camping sites have been established to support sustainable tourism practices. The preservation efforts also include the promotion of the valley’s rich cultural heritage. Zeeshan Shabir Rana, Deputy Commissioner, Khushab has worked closely with local communities to preserve historical sites and traditional practices, which are integral to the valley’s identity. By integrating cultural elements into tourism initiatives, visitors are provided with a holistic experience that showcases both the natural and cultural wealth of Soon Valley. This approach not only boosts tourism but also fosters a sense of pride and responsibility among the local population towards their heritage. Moreover, infrastructural improvements have been a focal point of the preservation efforts. The DC has overseen the development of accessible roads, hiking trails, and viewing platforms that allow tourists to enjoy the valley’s beauty without causing harm to the environment. These infrastructure projects are carefully planned and executed to ensure minimal disruption to the natural landscape. By investing in these areas, the Punjab Government and District Administration Khushab are committed to transforming Soon Valley into a premier tourist destination. Their goal is to create a welcoming environment that celebrates the valley’s natural splendor while promoting eco-friendly tourism. Soon Valley is a treasure trove of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and recreational opportunities. With the concerted efforts of the Punjab Government and District Administration Khushab, this hidden gem is poised to attract a growing number of tourists from around the world. Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or a chance to reconnect with nature, Soon Valley promises an experience that is both enriching and unforgettable.

Syed Aftab Ali Shah

The writer is serving as Deputy Director Public Relations, Khushab