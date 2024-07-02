Disunited, We Crumble

Politics is overshadowing national interest. The counterresolution to Resolution 901 of the US Parliament, passed in Pakistan’s National Assembly, illustrates this issue. The United States has a notorious history of interfering in other countries, often dismantling democratic governments to replace them with military regimes. Why, then, could Pakistan’s NA not unite against this attempted interference in our internal affairs? The answer is simple: certain political factions are so focused on their pursuit of power that they have forgotten their duty to protect the state and its interests.

Ironically, those who did not vote for the counter-resolution are the same individuals who previously decried undue American interference in Pakistan. On matters of national security and interest, the opposition should play a supportive role. To send a strong message to the US, it was crucial to present a united front with a majority vote in favor of the counter-resolution. By failing to do so, the PTIbacked Sunni Ittehad Council’s MNAs have only demonstrated their willingness to undermine political stability and invite chaos.

This is unhealthy politics—politics of division and hate. It is the same kind of politics that brought Pakistan close to economic bankruptcy. Since 2018, revenge and hate have dominated the political landscape, leading to severe inflation. Now, as a coalition government works to address political polarization and economic weakness, the US seeks to stir more controversy and push for more political chaos. This must not be allowed to happen. It is fortunate that the House passed the counter-resolution, and officials should take every opportunity to convey that Pakistan’s internal matters should be handled by its people alone.