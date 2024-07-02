Experts suggest vertical plantation to fight climate change impacts

Vertical or roof plantation can help overcome the severe impacts of climate change in Pakistan and bring a quality lifestyle for sustainable living, opined Dr. Syed Mahmood Nasir, former inspector general (IG) forests, while talking to WealthPK.

He said the controlled temperature would also enhance the productivity of the people and cut fuel consumption for power generation. Green areas in urban communities, offices, and industrial units are necessary not only to keep the environment cool but to also control the temperament of people.

He said, "If a roof is covered with green shade/plants, the temperature there will automatically fall to 5 to 6 degrees. Japan is short of land. So, a special manure is prepared to grow plants, including cocoa peat and other ingredients. In this way, they grow different types of plants on roofs or wherever the place is available. Citizens should do plantation but according to the local flora because they will cope with the severe weather and survive."

Talking to WealthPK, Deputy Director of Peshawar Forest Institute Muhammad Atif said, "Vertical plantation can play a vital role in keeping the environment clean besides controlling environmental pollution. Some plants, like Levander, Marigold, Holly Basil (locally called Tulsi), Ocimum Basilicum (locally called Niazbo), Lemon Grass, Rosemary, Mint, etc, repel insects. They must be promoted to be a part of vertical gardening to reduce the diseases caused by insects. Vertical plantations can also help enhance family income by growing valuable vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowering, or medicinal plant species. This is an effective way to utilize minimum space for maximum output.

He said vertical plantation in urban areas are essential for reducing temperatures, managing organic waste, adding aesthetic value, lowering carbon dioxide levels, and increasing oxygen production.

Quoting the example of Main Secretariat, Peshawar, he said the building of the finance department located on its premises was a true picture of vertical plantation. It is a three-storey building. The department management has arranged a good number of plantations in corridors and balconies. Some of them are vertical and some are hanging plants. They not only seem beautiful but also provide a cool effect besides adding beauty to the environment.

He said, "The government should support and encourage the promotion of vertical plantation by providing financial and technical support. The government should task relevant departments like the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Forest, Agriculture, and Horticulture with arranging demonstrations to bring awareness about the importance of urban vertical plantation. Government offices and housing societies must hold competitions among the citizens offering handsome prizes and certificates for promotion of vertical gardening."

Talking to WealthPK, CEO of Urban Forests, Karachi, Masood Lohar said, "In urban areas like Karachi, vertical plantation is the ultimate solution to cope with the impacts of climate change. It will help increase green spaces and improve the quality of life. Karachi and other large cities are getting denser with plastered buildings without any enhancement in green areas. Besides, people are not also getting natural foods free of chemical fertilizer or poisonous sprays. Vertical gardening is also necessary to convince people to grow vegetables, fruits, or herbs, at least for their own use. It will encourage savings and promote healthy living."