Fida Hussain Baldi takes charge as Divisional Director Info Sukkur

SUKKUR - The Director of Information Department Sindh, Fida Hussain Baladi has been given the charge of Divisional Director Information Sukkur.

Fida Hussain Baladi on Monday took charge of the post as Divisional Director Information Sukkur, said a notification issued by Information Department Sindh.

Station Manager, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sukkur, Jamil Soomro, Senior Reporter Allahdad Sheikh, Reporter Muhammad Yaseen Junejo, members of Sukkur Press Club and Deputy Directors of the Information Department, Khairpur and Ghotki districts congratulated Fida Hussain Baladi on assuming his charge.