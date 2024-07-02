Finance minister lauds FBR’s exceptional performance

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb congratulated the team FBR for its exemplary performance in surpassing the revenue collection target for the financial year 2023-24 by collecting Rs9311 billion. He visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters Monday and held a meeting with Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and members of the Board. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik also joined the meeting through video link from Lahore. Finance minister praised and congratulated the team FBR for its exemplary performance. Finance minister expressed confidence in FBR’s capabilities and hoped that the Board will continue to play a pivotal role in achieving the government’s fiscal objectives. Speaking on the occasion, minister of state also appreciated team FBR for exceeding the annual revenue target despite many odds and issues. On the occasion, finance minister along-with chairman FBR and members of the Board also cut a cake to celebrate the FBR’s performance for not only achieving the revenue collection target for the financial year 2023-2024 but also surpassing it. The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening the FBR and supporting its initiatives aimed at enhancing revenue collection, digitisation and economic documentation.