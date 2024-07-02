Govt considering incentive package for whistle blowers, LEAs

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is considering an incentive package to pay up to 10 percent to whistle blowers and law enforcement agencies, in reward from the recovered amount from electricity theft detection and defaulters.

The incentive mechanism is being devised by the Power Division to boost recoveries from the electricity defaulters and control power theft, official source told The Nation.

As per the incentive mechanism devised for private running defaulters of 2 to 3 year, the reward limit from recovered amount will be 5 percent. Under this category the incentive will be shared on the basis of 80 percent and 20 percent. As per workout of the incentive package 80 percent will be distributed among civil administration, police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs), while 20 percent will go the employees of ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDiscos).

As per the incentive mechanism for private running defaulters of beyond 3 year the incentive limit from recovered amount will be 7 percent. Under this category also the amount will be shared on basis of 80 percent and 20 percent. As per workout 80 percent will be distributed among civil administration, police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs), while 20 percent will go the employees of XWDiscos.

As per the incentive package on account of private disconnected defaulters of 2 to 3 years the reward limit from recovered amount will be 5 percent, while the reward on the recovery from the disconnected defaulters beyond 3 years will be 7 percent.

Under this category also the amount will be shared on basis of 80 percent and 20 percent respectively among the officials of civil administration, police/other LEAs, and the employees of XWDiscos, the source said.

Threshold for eligibility and applicability period of the incentive package will be 365 days from date of notification by Discos.

Similarly, an incentive mechanism is also being devised for the electricity theft detection. On private theft detection a reward of up to 10 per cent has been proposed for whistle blower and police/LEAs.

It has been proposed that the amount be will divided on 50/50 basis between the whistle blower and police/LEAs on the basis of actual recovery. A summary related to Incentive Mechanism will be presented to the Cabinet Committee on Energy for approval.