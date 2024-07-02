Govt decides to retain Munir as envoy to UN with Asim as Addl PR

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office after getting nod from the Prime Minister Office has decided to retain the services of Pakistan’s seasoned diplomat Ambassador Munir Akram as country’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

Credible sources told The Nation that ambassador-designate for the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmed would act as additional permanent representative in Pakistan mission to the United Nations in New York.

It’s for the first time in Pakistan diplomatic history that the country would be having two ambassadors in the UN.

“Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed would be entitled to all privileges of ambassador, however, his title would be additional permanent representative to the UN,” a diplomatic source in the Foreign Office said.

The source said Ambassador Munir Akram would continue to lead Pakistan mission to the United Nations till further orders. The sources said Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, who is currently serving as Pakistan ambassador to France, would join Ambassador Munir Akram in next two months.

Ambassador Munir Akram was appointed on three years term by the previous PTI government, which he has completed.

Munir Akram played a vital role in getting Pakistan elected to the United Nations Security Council as non-permanent member last month.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s outgoing Ambassador Masood Khan in Washington has relinquished his charge formally.

Foreign Office in Islamabad has designated Qasim Mohiuddin as chargé d’affaires in Pakistan embassy in Washington till the arrival of new Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh.

Deputy Head of the Mission Naveed Safdar Bokhari is also returning to Islamabad on 7th July 2024 after completion of his tenure.

Outgoing ambassador Masood Khan in his departure message said, “I have completed my assignment as Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States. Since March 2022, together we have tried to build strong Pak-US relations. In this endeavour, I am grateful for the immense support given to us by our American friends from the Administration, Congress, State Governments and Assemblies, International Financial Institutions (IFIs), think-tanks, media, civil society and the private sector, as well as the diaspora community”.

“We must persevere in our efforts to strengthen Pakistan-United States relations, despite periodic ups and downs.

A robust relationship between our two nations is work in progress, backed by a history of nearly 77 years”.

“I am also grateful to the support and understanding of Pakistani-American community. They have become a pillar of strength and a connective tissue for resilient Pak-US partnerships. I am indebted to the influential Pakistani-American professional organizations that have helped me, our missions, and our two nations to navigate through challenging but promising landscapes.”