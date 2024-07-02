Tuesday, July 02, 2024
ICWC announces schedule for ODI Asia Cup and T20 World Cup

Staff Reporter
July 02, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The International Council of Wheelchair Cricket (ICWC) has announced the schedule for the ODI Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. In a meeting held in Thailand, it was approved that the first ODI Asia Cup will take place in Thailand in January next year. The inaugural Asia Cup will feature four teams Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan competing in 40-over matches. Additionally, the meeting awarded the hosting rights for the first T20 Wheelchair World Cup in 2025 to the UAE. The council has previously organized two T20 Asia Cups at the global level, in 2019 and 2023.

Staff Reporter

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

