Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Illegal marriage case hearing adjourned after brief arguments

Web Desk
4:32 PM | July 02, 2024
National

The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned former premier Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi's pleas against sentences in illegal marriage case till July 3. 

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka conducted hearing on pleas of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

Khan's counsel Zahid Bashir Dar and Murtaza Turi appeared before the court. Senior counsel Salman Akram Raja also represented the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founder. 

In the beginning of the proceedings, the court was requested to wait for some time for PTI's lawyer Salman Safdar and Khawar Maneka's lawyer Zahid Asif. 

