Imran Khan's detention is Pakistan's internal matter: State Dept

Web Desk
9:44 AM | July 02, 2024
US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Tuesday said that Imran Khan’s detention is Pakistan’s internal matter.

When asked about the US House of Representatives resolution asking for a thorough and independent investigation into interference claims in Pakistan's 2024 elections, Vedant Patel said that in the United States of America and our democratic system, Congress is a separate but coequal branch of government.

Vedant Patel said that we have consistently and privately and publicly urged Pakistan to respect the rights of its people in line with its constitution and international commitments.

He said that we urge the Government of Pakistan to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of expression, freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and the freedom of religion as well.

Responding to a question on Pakistan-India relations, Vedant Patel said said that the US welcomes any countries making more positive relations with their neighbours.

"But ultimately this is between India and Pakistan broadly, of course, we welcome any countries making more positive relations with their neighbours. But as it relates to this specifically, I just don't have anything to offer," he said.

Web Desk

