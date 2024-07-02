Increasing Pessimism Among Youth

Pakistan is witnessing a rising sense of pessimism among its youth. According to a report by the British Council titled “The Next Generation Goes to the Ballot Box,” a staggering 94% of young Pakistanis feel that the country is on the wrong track. This is a sharp increase from 50% in 2007. Economic woes dominate their concerns, with only 10% believing there are adequate jobs available. This gloomy perspective extends beyond the economy to personal safety, with many feeling less secure than in the past. The report highlights a critical shift in the young population’s faith in democracy and an inclination towards other forms of governance. Youth pessimism signals a profound social and political challenge for Pakistan’s future.

Several strategies could be implemented to address the growing pessimism among youth in Pakistan. Expanding economic opportunities through vocational training and entrepreneurship programs can address job scarcity. Increasing political engagement and transparency can rebuild trust in governmental institutions. Investment in educational reforms to improve access and quality can also empower the youth. Additionally, fostering community programs that promote safety and social cohesion can alleviate concerns about personal security. Finally, opening platforms for youth to voice their opinions and influence policy can make them feel valued and hopeful about their future.

MUHAMMAD UMAIR MUKHTAR,

Islamabad.