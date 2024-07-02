Inflation one again starts rising, touches 12.6 percent in June

ISLAMABAD - Inflation has once again increased to 12.6 percent in June this year after touching a 30-month low of 11.8 percent in May.

Inflation was continuously on the declining side for the last several months. Inflation measured through consumer price indicator (CPI) was recorded at 28.3 in January this year, which eased to 11.8 percent in May, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). However, once again, it has started increasing by reaching 12.6 percent in the month of June primarily due to higher prices of perishable items driven by Eid ul Azha.

The government has missed the target of restricting inflation rate at 21.5 percent during the fiscal year 2023-24 as it was recorded at 23.41 percent. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on a weekly basis, increased by 27.52 percent. Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation has increased by 20.16 percent in the fiscal year 2023-24. According to the latest data of PBS, the inflation on a monthly basis has increased by 0.5 percent in June 2024 as compared to a decrease of 3.2 in the previous month and a decrease of 0.3 percent in June 2023. The CPI inflation (urban) increased by 14.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in June 2024. Meanwhile, the CPI inflation (rural) has enhanced by 9.3 percent.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the federal government has set an inflation rate target at 12 percent. The ministry of finance had projected an inflation rate within the range of 12.5-13.5 percent in the month of June this year. “The inflation outlook for June 2024 has slightly increased compared to the previous month but remains well below the levels of the same month last year. This rise is primarily due to higher prices of perishable items driven by Eid ul Adha,” the ministry noted in a recent report issued a few days back. It added that in response, the government is implementing various administrative, policy, and relief measures to control inflationary pressures. Notably, the government reduced petrol prices by Rs4.74 per litre and diesel by Rs3.86 per litre on June 1, with further reductions of Rs10.20 per litre for petrol and Rs2.33 per litre for diesel effective from June 15. These actions, coupled with efforts to boost the availability of food items, reflect the government’s commitment to curbing inflation. By managing supply and demand, the government aims to stabilize prices and mitigate market volatility, presenting a more optimistic inflation outlook.

“Despite higher prices of perishable items during the month, government measures to reduce transport charges are expected to keep June 2024 inflation within the range of 12.5-13.5 percent,” the ministry stated. The break-up of inflation of 12.57 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices decreased by 0.97 percent last month. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 19.83 percent and 15.86 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 35.49 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 5.8 percent. Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 17.8 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 12.35 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 9.98 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 11.88 percent in June2024 as compared to the same month last year.

In rural areas, the food items which saw their prices increased included tomatoes (25.01 percent), onions (20.67 percent), chicken (12.22 percent), pulse gram (9.45 percent), potatoes (6.16 percent), besan (5.13 percent), pulse mash (2.94 percent), fresh vegetables (2.86 percent), pan prepared (2.18 percent), fresh fruits (2.04 percent), neat (1.96 percent), cigarettes (1.94 percent), gur (1.80 percent), butter (1.67 percent), milk fresh (1.34 percent), milk powder (0.97 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of following items enhanced included electricity charges (8.10 percent), text books (7.98 percent), recreation and culture (2.46 percent), construction input items (2.19 percent) and transport services (2.04 percent).

In rural areas, prices of the following items reduced: wheat (12.59 percent), wheat flour (9.61 percent), wheat products (5.99 percent), eggs (4.42 percent), rice (4.30 percent), mustard oil (2.54 percent), bakery and confectionary (2.19 percent), cooking oil (0.93 percent), pulse masoor (0.31 percent), beans (0.17 percent) and sugar (0.16 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of following commodities decreased: motor fuels (5.84 percent), liquified hydrocarbons (2.90 percent), solid fuel (0.64 percent) and motor vehicles accessories (0.31 percent).

In urban areas, prices of following commodities increased: tomatoes (38.96 percent), onions (20.73 percent), pulse gram (10.16 percent), chicken (8.32 percent), potatoes (6.68 percent), besan (6.41 percent), butter (6.26 percent), fresh fruits (4.63 percent), cigarettes (4.55 percent), pulse mash (3.23 percent), gram whole (2.94 percent), condiments and spices (2.50 percent), milk products (2.48 percent), milk fresh (1.80 percent), beans (1.63 percent), gur (0.92 percent), meat (0.81 percent) and fish (0.57 percent).