Inspection team visits catering companies' kitchens to ensure quality meals for Pakistani pilgrims

Following directives from Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director F&C and Zia Ur Rehman, Director (Hajj) Madinah, an inspection team visited the kitchens of catering companies responsible for providing meals to Pakistani pilgrims. The team, led by Imran Mashal, Deputy Director of F&C, and Jamil Ur Rehman, Incharge of the MDC, aimed to ensure the highest standards of food quality and hygiene.

During their visit, the inspection team observed the food preparation processes and ensured that stringent hygiene standards were maintained. Their goal was to guarantee that Pakistani pilgrims receive the best and most hygienic food during their stay in Madinah.

This inspection is part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide excellent services to Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj.