ISLAMABAD - Renowned businessman and member of Economic Advisory Council Jahangir Khan Tareen on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Tareen, who was accompanied by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leader Aon Chaudhry, appreciated the prime minister for presenting a pro-business and people-friendly budget, despite tough financial conditions.

He also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz for putting the national economy on a positive trajectory.