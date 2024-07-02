June 2024 witnesses drop in militant attacks

ISLAMABAD - The last month of June saw a 20 percent decline in militant attacks, resulting in fewer deaths and injuries as compared to May this year.

According to the data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), militants carried out 69 attacks across the country during June 2024. These attacks resulted in 60 deaths including 33 security forces personnel, 26 civilians, and one militant. Additionally, 65 people were injured, comprising 33 civilians, 31 security forces personnel, and one militant.

Compared to May 2024, there is a 20 percent decline in militant attacks, a 33 percent decrease in resultant deaths, and a 25 percent decrease in injuries. The data shows that June witnessed the lowest deaths in militant attacks during the present year so far. Pakistani security forces also killed 31 militants and arrested 27 others in their actions.

Last month, the ruling coalition in the centre had announced a new counterterrorism operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ amid opposition from some political parties. The month also witnessed the most high-profile arrest from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The security forces arrested TTP top commander Nasrullah alias Molvi Mansoor, a member of the group’s Shura.

PICSS data shows that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remained the most affected province, followed by Balochistan during the month. In mainland KP, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 21 deaths including 15 security forces personnel and five civilians, while 18 people were injured including nine civilians, eight security forces personnel, and one militant.

Militants also kidnapped five people from KP, highlighting a rising trend in kidnapping incidents in the province.

In the tribal districts of KP (erstwhile FATA), militants carried out 28 attacks, resulting in 30 deaths including 18 civilians and 12 security forces personnel, and 28 others injuries including 16 security forces personnel and 12 civilians.

Balochistan witnessed 11 attacks, resulting in six deaths including four security forces personnel and two civilians, while 14 people were injured including eight civilians and six security forces personnel. Militants also kidnapped 10 people from Balochistan, three of whom were later released. Notably, Balochistan recorded a 52 percent decline in militant attacks, an 80 percent decrease in resultant deaths, and a 69 percent drop in injuries during June as compared to preceding May, which is significant in the context of the prevailing security situation.

Punjab and Sindh also saw improvements in security, with each province recording one and two militant attacks respectively, resulting in one death in the former and two in the latter.

The PICSS database indicates that in the first six months of 2024, Pakistan faced 478 attacks, resulting in 474 deaths and 539 injuries. During the same period in 2023, the country faced 271 attacks, resulting in 391 deaths and 656 injuries.