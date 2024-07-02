Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Justice Shafi Siddiqui nominated as new Chief Justice of Sindh High Court

7:23 PM | July 02, 2024
The Judicial Commission sanctioned the nomination of Justice Shafi Muhammad Siddiqui as the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

A meeting of the Judicial Commission was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. In the meeting, the name of Justice Shafi Muhammad Siddiqui was approved for the position of top slot of the Sindh High Court.

Justice Shafi Muhammad Siddiqui was unanimously approved by the commission, sources said. The names of Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Salahuddin Panhoor were also considered in the meeting. 
 

