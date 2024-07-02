Kolo Muani’s late goal propels France to Euro 2024 QFs against Belgium

DUESSELDORF - Kylian Mbappé and France have advanced to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals thanks to Randal Kolo Muani’s late goal, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Belgium on Monday.

In the 85th minute, Kolo Muani’s shot deflected off Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen, looping over the stranded goalkeeper Koen Casteels to clinch the win. France will now face either Portugal or Slovenia in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Despite Mbappé’s five attempts, none were on target in what was a low-quality match between the teams ranked No. 2 (France) and No. 3 (Belgium). Both teams largely neutralized each other, but for French coach Didier Deschamps, the victory was still “beautiful.”“We played a tough game against a great team, it was close,” Deschamps said. “Although I think we had a lot more possession and a lot more chances. Kolo is Kolo! We have to savor it. We mustn’t underestimate this achievement. We’re in the quarterfinals.”

France’s journey in Euro 2024 has been marked by a string of fortunate goals, including a deflected shot, an own-goal, and a penalty scored by Mbappé. Despite criticism from fans who expect more from a squad led by the newly minted Real Madrid player Mbappé, France remains in contention.This will be Mbappé’s first quarterfinal appearance at the European Championship, having been part of the team that lost in a penalty shootout to Switzerland in the last 16 of the 2021 tournament.

The match also marked a redemption for Kolo Muani, whose last major tournament moment was a missed opportunity in the final seconds of extra time during the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. “I was lucky enough to get my shot on target,” he said of his decisive goal against Belgium. “It was blocked but it went in. We’re very, very happy and very, very proud.”

Belgium exits Euro 2024 after a disappointing campaign, marred by a lackluster performance that saw their own fans jeer them following a 0-0 draw with Ukraine in the group stage. Captain Kevin De Bruyne was deployed as a deep-lying midfielder in an effort to control the game and contain France’s fast attackers like Mbappé. While the tactic might have worked if Belgium had won, the loss leaves coach Domenico Tedesco facing further criticism. France, meanwhile, marches on, with hopes of capitalizing on their talent and pushing deeper into the tournament.