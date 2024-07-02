KP traders observe strike against new taxes, increase in power, gas prices

Peshawar - Like other parts of the country, on the call of All Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajran, its provincial chapter Tanzim-i-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday observed shutter-down strike against the government new taxes and unprecedented increase in prices of electricity and gas.

The protesting traders were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the government taxation measures and harsh trade policies against the interests of local traders, merchants, and even common men in the recent fiscal budget. The infuriated traders also raised slogans against the government and termed the rulers as puppet of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and other international monetary organisations.

In provincial metropolis Peshawar, Tanzem-i-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter took out a protest rally, led by its provincial president Malik Meher Elahi, from New Rampura Gate and marched up to Chowk Yadgar. Dozens of traders, merchants and shopkeepers, besides the office-bearers of Sarhad Traders’ Alliance (STA), Pakistan People’s Traders (PPT), Pakistan Chemists Druggists’ Association (PCDA), Car Dealers’ Association (CDA), Peshawar Traders’ Cantt, City Shadi Halls’ Association (CSHA), Pakistan Hindkowan Foundation, Pashawri Karwan Foundation (PCF), Jamiat Business Forum (JBF), and other traders and property dealers’ associations and civil society workers took part in the protest rally against the anti-traders and against masses taxations of the government.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that the current budget is a hostile to traders, businessmen and even common people, and categorically rejected additional taxes, and increase in the electricity and gas tariff which caused a new wave of inflation and price rocketing of commodities items. Criticising the incumbent rulers, they said that before the general elections these political parties’ leaders were making tall claims to provide free electricity up to 300 units to the people, but now after getting the government they make increase in its tariff twice a month.

“The poor people are selling the jewelleries of their wives, daughters and sisters aied to pay their electricity bills, they said. They also said that who will come and invest to set-up factories where electricity is so expensive, adding due to poor policies of the government, the foreign investors’ interest in Pakistan is a long way off, while local manufacturers are closing their factories due to which unemployment ratio will further increase.

They accused the rulers of bestowing some of their blue-eyed, payments are being made to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) companies in US dollars, and ironically the requirement is 20,000MW whereas the IPPs were paid for 48000MW, which is immense injustice with the poor people of a bankrupt country.

The traders’ association provincial chief Malik Meher Elahi said that a report issued by NEPRA revealed that the electricity meters installed in Pakistan run 30% faster, which means that the public is being charged 30% more than the electricity consumed, while the privileged class is enjoying many facilities and privileges including free electricity, a vehicle and free petrol, bungalows, servants.

Similarly, hundreds of free electricity units are being given to WAPDA employees.

In order to free the country’s treasury from unnecessary expenses, benefits and burdens, all political parties in the Parliament should urgently pass a unanimous law and stop the perks and privileges to all the privileged class, and make the country’s economy stable and extend relief to common men, they said.