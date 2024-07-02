Larkana Police conduct snap-checking of vehicles for Muhraram security, arrest some suspects

LARKANA - On the instructions of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, Larkana Police conducted a general hold-up in the entire district ahead of Muharram on Monday.

A search and combing operation was conducted in different areas in which 15 auxiliary fighters and rapid response teams participated, hundreds of people were arrested in the search and combing operation and some suspects were detained by checking motorcycles and small vehicles. It has been transferred to the police station. In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that the Larkana Police, under the supervision of the DSPs of the entire district, alongwith the fighters and IT staff, will conduct strict snap-checking on the internal and external roads through the search app and CRI system.

He said that 580 people were checked out of which some suspects without identity documents were detained and transferred to nearby police stations.

The SSP said that during the search and combing operation, 240 vehicles of various types were checked, from which undocumented motorcycles were seized and brought to the police stations, whose verification process is ongoing.

He said that during the combing operation, 70 people and 30 vehicles were killed in the range of sub-division Hyderi, 80 people and 30 vehicles in the range of subdivision Hyderi, 80 people and 40 vehicles in the range of sub-division Neodero, 120 in the range of Ratodero sub-division.

People and 40 vehicles, 100 people and 40 vehicles in the sub-division area and 90 people and 30 vehicles in the sub-division area of Bakrani were checked. He said that after checking the details and verification of the suspects and vehicles transferred to different police stations, innocent people and vehicles with documents have been released.