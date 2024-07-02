Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Law, order to be maintained on priority during Muharram: DC

Staff Reporter
July 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPUKHAS    -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Rashid Masood Khan on Monday said that law and order would be maintained on priority during the holy month of Muharram. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding maintaining law and order situation with the district peace committee and the administrators of various imambargahs across the district in his office. According to a handout, the DC further said that on 10th of Muharram, fool-proof security arrangements would be made along cleanliness of the routes of the processions would be ensured.

