In 1801, former US Chief Justice Marshall cited the Latin phrase “Fiat Justitia Ruat Caelum,” which means “Let Justice Be Done; Though the Heavens Fall.” For a country with a written constitution and laws, judges must give judgments strictly based on written laws. Had Justice Munir not relied on his logic in the 1954 Maulvi Tamizuddin case, arguing that since martial law had been imposed, the most pragmatic course was to invoke the “Doctrine of Necessity” to justify the extra-constitutional dissolution of parliament on the whims of the Governor-General, Pakistan might have avoided significant turmoil. He justified that maintaining the government was of greater value than upholding the law itself.

Justice Munir resorted to this on the pretext of stability. Since then, Pakistan has suffered when certain judges, based on their logic or political affiliations, have given judgments that could not be substantiated by written law and the constitution. In our neighboring country India, the Supreme Court, instead of adhering to the constitution, appeased majority Hindu fundamentalists who had won a landslide majority. They awarded 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to a trust for constructing a Ram Mandir, after a mosque was demolished by a violent crowd. In jurisprudence, mere electoral popular mandate cannot be cited as an excuse to violate the law and seek immunity from prosecution. The Indian Supreme Court, in this instance, resorted to the Doctrine of Necessity, just like Justice Munir did in 1954-55. It was no coincidence that Justice Munir, after retirement, was appointed as Law Minister by the Ayub junta.

It is time that our superior judiciary strictly passes judgments in accordance with written law and the constitution, instead of their logic, even “though heavens may fall.” The supremacy and sanctity of the constitution must prevail.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.