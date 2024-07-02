Man's eyes gouged out for 'stealing' donkey cart

Five men allegedly tortured a man and gouged out his eyes over theft charges in Bahawalpur on Monday.

The incident happened in village 13-Soling, in the jurisdiction of Baghdadul Jadid police station.

Police and residents of the village told media that the accused suspected that Sufian had stolen a donkey cart. A police spokesman, however, stated that the motive behind the gruesome crime was a land dispute.

He also confirmed the arrest of one suspect, identified as Iqrar Hussain.

The spokesman said the victim has been admitted to the emergency ward of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH). According to doctors, he has completely lost vision in one eye, while the other eye was badly damaged.

Sufian has also sustained injuries on various parts of his body.

Police have been searching for the remaining accused after registering a case.