Minister appreciates Punjab CM’s initiatives for minorities

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora on Monday urged the representatives of various religious minorities to encourage their children towards education, especially focusing on filling job vacancies, as there are still approximately 32,000 vacant posts in Punjab. During a meeting with representatives of various religious minorities at his camp office, he said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had outlined a five-year roadmap on her first day in the Punjab Assembly, addressing all segments of society with special attention to weaker sections. The minister said that CM Maryam Nawaz distributed grants on Easter and personally visited Maryam Abad to share celebrations of the Christian community. She also initiated the wheat harvest at Kartarpur on the festival of Baisakhi. He mentioned that the recent budget includes an almost 200 per cent increase for religious minorities, with significant allocations for the minority development fund, tourism, education grants and a six-time increase in scholarships.