Minister calls for checking flood –related machinery

LAHORE - The Communication and Works Department Punjab has proactively taken all steps to cope with the rainy and flood season as the entire field formation of Communication and Works Department had been effectively mobilized along with the functionalization of flood Emergency Centers at Superintendent Engineer Office and district level. While reviewing the progress of arrangements, Minister for Communication and Works Punjab Sohaib Ahmad Bharth directed the officers and officials concerned to check the functionality of the flood related machinery to be used during expected flood 2024 and he further directed to review traffic route regulation plan beforehand. “The Flood Emergency Cell should be functional around the clock and flood related SOPs for Highways must be followed in letter and spirit. The department should also arrange mock exercises and drills to meet the crest point of preparedness” he added.