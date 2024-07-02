Minister orders making Kisan card awareness campaign more effective

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the awareness campaign aimed at providing guidance to farmers should be made more effective. He said this while presiding over a meeting at Agriculture House on Monday. He said that the timelines of projects related to ‘Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan’ should be implemented in letter and spirit. He said that the Kisan package launched by the government was inevitable for the prosperity of farmers. The minister was informed that till now more than 220,000 applications had been received for the and after scrutiny 105,000 of them had been approved. The minister said that green tractors would be provided to farmers on a 70 percent subsidy. “It is mandatory for farmers to have a to get a green tractor,” he said and directed relevant authorities to form a dashboard for the monitoring of the Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan and present a plan for boosting production of canola, soybean etc. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said, “It is our basic responsibility to complete all projects in time.

Bilal Yaseen urges businessmen to cooperate with govt

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen has said that business segments should cooperate with the government for providing relief to people. According to official sources here on Monday, he said that facilitators of profiteers and hoarders deserved no leniency. He said that during the last 24 hours, 629 flour mills, flour dealers and retail shops had been checked. Bilal Yaseen said that 128 places had been checked in Lahore division, 64 in Faisalabad, 30 in Sahiwal, 80 in Rawalpindi division, 74 in Sargodha, 40 in Multan division, 38 in Bahawalpur,88 in DG Khan, 42 in Gujrat and 45 in Gujranwala.

He said that supply of flour was strictly monitored during Sunday holiday. A sufficient stock was available at retail shops and in wholesale markets in Lahore and other big cities of Punjab, he added.

He said that due to increase of transportation of wheat in markets it helped to reduce prices. People should lodge their complaint on toll free number 080002345 against those who were illegally

selling flour and ‘Roti’ at higher rates. The Punjab food department had imposed a fine of Rs 470,000 besides issuing warning notices to profiteers and law violators, he said.