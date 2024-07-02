Mohsin Iqbal elected president of Punjab Rugby Association

LAHORE - Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as new President of Punjab Rugby Association (PRA), while Tariq Khan Niazi as Secretary General in an extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) held at Servis House, Lahore.

The meeting was organized by the outgoing committee, headed by Zubair Shaffi, the outgoing President of PRA. The proceedings were observed by Tayyab Sohail, Secretary of Punjab Badminton Association, appointed by Punjab Olympics Association, and Salman Shaikh, Secretary General of Pakistan Rugby Union.

The meeting saw representation from several districts, including Zubair Shaffi (President), Shahzad Zaffar (Secretary), Mohsin Iqbal Khan (Treasurer), and other representatives from Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Multan, Sialkot, Lahore, Chakwal, Gujrat, and Kasur. The PRA General Body unanimously elected the following officials for the 2024-2028 tenure.

Mohsin Iqbal Khan, a former rugby player and past Treasurer of PRA, expressed his commitment to supporting the rugby community. The newly-elected committee has shown great enthusiasm for organizing quarterly events to promote rugby in the region. Additionally, the PRA plans to collaborate with government bodies to secure a dedicated ground for rugby activities, training, and events.

Ch Arif Saeed, President of Pakistan Rugby Union, congratulated the newly-elected officials. He highlighted the significant progress in grassroots rugby in Pakistan, with top universities and numerous clubs now participating in the sport.

He expressed confidence in the new leadership’s ability to serve Punjab rugby effectively and reiterated the Union’s support. The meeting also included virtual participation via Zoom for members who were abroad, ensuring comprehensive engagement from the rugby community.