Monsoon rains to enter Islamabad

Islamabad - Director General of the Department of Meteorology Mehr Sahibzada Khan announced on Monday that monsoon rains are officially about to enter Islamabad and other cities, bringing above-normal rainfall that will significantly lower the temperature.

Talking to PTV News, he stated that the meteorological department has predicted rain in a few places in the upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours, with a possibility of rain in Northeast Punjab, Upper KP, and Islamabad and its surrounding areas. The meteorological department has already issued a weather advisory, urging all relevant institutions to make emergency arrangements in anticipation of potential flooding and storm damage.

The advisory warns of possible flooding in rivers located in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Kashmir due to the expected heavy rains.

The Met Department has directed all concerned institutions to take emergency measures to address any adverse effects caused by the predicted weather conditions.

In response to a question, he mentioned that July will witness an impressive spell of downpour during the current monsoon, which will also help increase the water levels at major reservoirs.