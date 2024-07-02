Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages

MOSCOW - Russia on Monday claimed to have captured two more villages in eastern Ukraine, but also acknowledged that Kyiv’s drone attacks were causing power outages in border areas. Moscow has been making some advances in Ukraine against weakened and outgunned Ukrainian forces, yet over two years of fighting has also been felt in some border towns in Russia. Following advances over the weekend, Moscow’s defence ministry said it took the Ukrainian village of Novopokrovske in the war-battered Donetsk region. The tiny village lies in an area of the front -- northwest of occupied Avdiivka -- where Moscow has been claiming to capture a new settlement almost every week this summer. Moscow also said its forces took the village of Stepova Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region, where Russia launched a renewed local offensive in May.