Tuesday, July 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mother, two children die in bomb attack on their house in Kech

Agencies
July 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Gwader

GWADAR   -  A woman and her two children died and one seriously injured in an explosive device attack on their house in Kech area of the Gwadar district on Monday. An unidentified person attacked the house with explosive material, resulting in the killing of woman and her two children who were standing outside, while another person who was present at home received injuries, a news channel reported quoting police.

 The police and rescue personnel rushed to the blast site, and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1719811835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024