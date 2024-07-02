Mother, two children die in bomb attack on their house in Kech

GWADAR - A woman and her two children died and one seriously injured in an explosive device attack on their house in Kech area of the Gwadar district on Monday. An unidentified person attacked the house with explosive material, resulting in the killing of woman and her two children who were standing outside, while another person who was present at home received injuries, a news channel reported quoting police.

The police and rescue personnel rushed to the blast site, and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.